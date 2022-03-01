5 Answers: Florence School District 3 recruits teachers

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence County School District 3 is on the prowl for qualified educators.
The district will hold a teacher recruitment fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This event will be held at The Stables, 126 N. Acline St., Lake City.
Elementary level candidates can schedule interviews from 9-11am. Middle and secondary level candidates can schedule interviews from noon to 2 p.m. Register for the recruitment fair at https://tinyurl.com/fsd3recruitment.
If you have any questions, contact Employment Specialist Esther Ward at 843-374-8652, ext. 10083 or by email at eward@fsd3.org.
Brian Huckabee, director of communications and technology for Florence School District Three answers these questions.
1. How many and what type of teaching positions is the school district trying to fill?
We are currently hiring for early childhood, elementary, Montessori, Middle Level -- English, Math, Science, Social Studies, secondary - English, Math, Science, Social Studies, special education, ESOL (English for speakers of other languages), art, music and physical education.
2. Who should attend the teacher recruitment fair and what qualifications do they need to have?
This event is open only to individuals who will be certified/licensed by August 2022. Individuals who are not certified, but interested in becoming a teacher, should contact the Florence Three Human Resources Department.
3. What do applicants need to bring to the recruitment fair?
We encourage all participants to wear masks. If they have not completed an application and uploaded a copy of their resume, they need to do so.
4. How has COVID-19 impacted the need for teachers in the district?
We have found that the pandemic has caused teachers to become unsure of returning to full time in person teaching. Teachers who have returned have found a renewed commitment as we work together to address the learning loss for students.
5. Describe other ways teaching candidates can apply in the district?
We ask that candidates complete an online application with us at https://www.applitrack.com/florence/onlineapp/.