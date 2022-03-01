5 Answers: Florence School District 3 recruits teachers

This event is open only to individuals who will be certified/licensed by August 2022. Individuals who are not certified, but interested in becoming a teacher, should contact the Florence Three Human Resources Department.

3. What do applicants need to bring to the recruitment fair?

We encourage all participants to wear masks. If they have not completed an application and uploaded a copy of their resume, they need to do so.

4. How has COVID-19 impacted the need for teachers in the district?

We have found that the pandemic has caused teachers to become unsure of returning to full time in person teaching. Teachers who have returned have found a renewed commitment as we work together to address the learning loss for students.

5. Describe other ways teaching candidates can apply in the district?