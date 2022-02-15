 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Answers: United Way shopping fundraiser Wednesday
5 Answers: United Way shopping fundraiser Wednesday

United Way of Florence County volunteers sort skin care, hair care and makeup items from QVC last week as the organization prepared for Wednesday’s Shop for a Good Cause fundraiser.

Are you ready to go shopping and help your community as well?

The United Way of Florence County’s Shop for a Good Cause event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1621 W. Palmetto St., in Florence.

Individuals can drop by the office, donate $75, receive a large bag and can fill it to the brim with QVC skin care, hair care and makeup products. The only stipulations are shoppers must be able to carry the bag by its handles and products cannot be taken out of their boxes.

Bags will be provided. Payment types include cash, check, credit cards, Venmo and PayPal.

1 How did Shop for a Good Cause get started?

United Way of Florence County President Cameron Packett and QVC Distribution Center General Manager Shad Hargrove were having conversations about working together to make a positive impact on the community. Soon after, Shad reached out and said QVC would like to make a large donation of products. At first, the United Way wasn’t exactly sure what to do with the products – these were luxury items rather than necessities. Ultimately, the United Way and QVC worked together to come up with a creative idea. Shop for A Good Cause enables members of the community to donate to United Way in exchange for a bag to fill with QVC skincare, haircare and makeup products. It has become a way to spread awareness, engage volunteers, partner in new ways with a local industries and drive donations.

2 Describe how the Shop For A Good Cause process works?

Shop for A Good Cause is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on selected dates. Individuals can make a $75 donation and fill up one large bag.

3 What type of items will be available at this Shop For A Good Cause event?

Haircare, skincare and makeup products will be available at this event. Brands are listed below.

Philosophy

Peter Thomas Roth

Elemis

Josie Maran

Isle of Paradise

Lancer

It Cosmetics

Calista

Perricone MD

Beekman 1802

Laura Gellar

Supersmile

4 When was the first Shop For A Good Cause and how much money did you raise?

The first Shop for A Good Cause was held on Jan. 5, and raised $4,000.

5 Do you have a fund-raising goal for this Shop For A Good Cause event and how will the donations be used?

The donations will be used to help fund 30 key community programs in the areas of education, health and financial stability.

— Chris Day

