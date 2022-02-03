5 THINGS TO KNOW: Empowered to Heal collecting supplies for second Judge Taft Guile distribution

FLORENCE, S.C. – Empowered to Heal is collecting hygiene products, nonperishable food items and cleaning supplies for distribution events to be held on Feb. 12 in Florence and Pamplico.

Empowered to Heal founder Jennifer Guiles Robinson recently answered five questions about the event.

1. What is Empowered to Heal?

Empowered to Heal is grassroots 501(c)(3) volunteer-led organization that provides mental and emotional recovery services for survivors of childhood trauma. Our focus is urban and rural outreach for trauma survivors who cannot receive care without adequate income or due to social barriers.

2. How did this event begin?

We created the event the fall of 2020 to share community resources and provide attendees with basic needs as outreach and awareness. The first event took place Feb. 13, 2021, right after the passing of Judge Taft Guile, father of Empowered to Heal founder Jennifer Guiles Robinson. He was a community servant; therefore the event was held and will continue to be held in his honor.

3. What supplies are being collected?