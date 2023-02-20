COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Powerball ticket sold in Lamar for Saturday’s drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at the Pramukh Two store at 3517 Oats Hwy. in Lamar.

Powerball– Saturday, February 18

8 - 21 - 31 - 32 - 37 Powerball: 23

Check your tickets. More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Monday night’s drawing is $87 million.

Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.