50 years and going strong: H.B. Robinson Nuclear Plant celebrates golden anniversary

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Murphy Monk can't even begin to put a number on the effect the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant has had on Hartsville and Darlington since it opened 50 years ago.

Monk, the director of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, said that the plant and its owner, Duke Energy, has an effect on Hartsville and Darlington County that could never be measured.

"For quality of life here, you look at how many people they employ," Monk said. "Then, those employees support all of our businesses."

She added that Duke is always the first to answer a call from her about helping the chamber or the city's businesses.

"I could never put a dollar amount on what they do here because whatever it would be wouldn't be enough in terms of just the type of people that work there and type of people to serve on our committees and serve on our board," Monk said.

Over 600 people are employed at the facility.

She added that Duke's safety-first mentality also follows the employees into the city.

The plant