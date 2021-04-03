50 years and going strong: H.B. Robinson Nuclear Plant celebrates golden anniversary

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Murphy Monk can't even begin to put a number on the effect the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant has had on Hartsville and Darlington since it opened 50 years ago.
Monk, the director of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, said that the plant and its owner, Duke Energy, has an effect on Hartsville and Darlington County that could never be measured.
"For quality of life here, you look at how many people they employ," Monk said. "Then, those employees support all of our businesses."
She added that Duke is always the first to answer a call from her about helping the chamber or the city's businesses.
"I could never put a dollar amount on what they do here because whatever it would be wouldn't be enough in terms of just the type of people that work there and type of people to serve on our committees and serve on our board," Monk said.
Over 600 people are employed at the facility.
She added that Duke's safety-first mentality also follows the employees into the city.
The plant
The plant opened on March 7, 1971, as the first commercial nuclear plant in the Southeast and the largest such plant in the world at the time. It is named after H.B. Robinson, an engineer with Carolina Power & Light.
Carolina Power & Light acquired a Florida power company in 2000. In 2002, the combined company rebranded itself Progress Energy. Progress Energy was acquired by Duke Energy in 2011, forming Duke Energy Progress.
The plant currently produces around 759 megawatts of energy per year, which is enough to power 569,000 homes.
The census bureau estimates that Florence and Darlington counties have around 92,000 homes.
Effects
A resolution set to go before the the Darlington County Council makes specific reference to the taxes provided by the plant in addition to many of the effects cited by Monk.
It says that the plant paid $28 million in nuclear property taxes last year and $17 million in payroll taxes,
The resolution adds that the net power generation at the facility has been 241 million megawatt hours.
Hartsville City Manager Daniel Moore said the plant had been a neighbor and a friend of the city.
"Duke Energy has always been a supporter and champion of Hartsville in various ways that benefit our community by sponsoring events and programs that give our residents an exceptionally great quality of life," Moore continued. "Duke Energy is also an invaluable component of Hartsville’s economic vitality through providing high quality employment opportunities for the local workforce. Hartsville is thankful to be home to Duke Energy’s Robinson Nuclear Plant and we look forward to continued partnerships for 50+ years to come!”
Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of Darlington County Schools, said the plant was the largest revenue contributor to the district.
"H.B. Robinson Plant's economic impact on our schools, staff, and students cannot be underestimated," Newman said. "Beyond that, the people of the H.B. Robinson Plant and Duke Energy have long been supporters of our students and schools. Mentorship programs, grants, career awareness and preparedness, and overall collaborative support have happened through the partnership with the H.B. Robinson plant and its people. We are thankful for all they do for our community and our schools."
The Robinson plant also benefits the environment. According to information provided by Duke in a media advisory, it produces enough energy to prevent 4 million tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, the equivalent of removing 887,000 cars from the roadways of the country.
Adjacent to the plant is Lake Robinson, which is used to provide cooling water for the plant. The lake can be used for fishing, kayaking, and small boats of less than 10 horsepower for a $5 fee or $30 per year.