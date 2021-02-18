54 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two steps forward, one step back.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina dipped below 1,000 Tuesday and Wednesday, but on Thursday, the number jumped to 1,451 plus 342 probable cases.
In addition, 32 confirmed deaths and eight probable deaths were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Of the 54 confirmed cases in the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 21 plus four probable cases. Dillon County was next with 12 cases and 1 probable case, followed by Darlington County (11/7), Marlboro County (5/2), Marion County (4/0) and Williamsburg County 1/2).
Two deaths were reported in Florence County, and one death and two probable deaths were reported in Darlington County.
The cumulative totals in South Carolina now are 431,074 confirmed cases, 63,970 probable cases, 7,277 confirmed deaths and 878 probable deaths.
Of the 21,491 tests that were conducted Tuesday, 10.0% were positive.
As of Tuesday, 5,604,519 tests have been conducted in the state.
Of the 11,341 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 9,124 are occupied (80.45%). Of those, 1,137 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (12.46%).
Of the 1,723 ICU beds in the state, 1,338 are occupied (76.76%). Of those, 265 (23.31%) are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 613 are in use (31.34%) and 152 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.37%).
Of the 970,950 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 710,419 have been administered (73.2%).
Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 371,322 first doses and 134,474 second doses.
Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 50% have been administered. That breaks down to 119,841 first doses and 6,837 second doses.
According to DHEC, 473,991 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.