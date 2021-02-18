54 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Pee Dee

Of the 1,956 ventilators in the state, 613 are in use (31.34%) and 152 are in use with COVID-19 patients (13.37%).

Of the 970,950 doses of any coronavirus vaccine received in South Carolina, 710,419 have been administered (73.2%).

Of the 532,550 doses received of the Pfizer vaccine, 95% have been administered. That breaks down to 371,322 first doses and 134,474 second doses.

Of the 253,700 doses received of the Moderna vaccine, 50% have been administered. That breaks down to 119,841 first doses and 6,837 second doses.

According to DHEC, 473,991 appointments for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been scheduled.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432