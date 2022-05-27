 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

56 graduate at Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology

  • 0
Mayo graduation 2.JPG

A student is overwhelmed with emotion as she accepts her diploma from Mayo High and is embraced by one of her teachers.

 TAYLOR FORD, MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON,S.C.— Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology had its 26th commencement ceremony Thursday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center. 

Fifty-six seniors were awarded their diplomas by Principal Arlene Wallace. This will be Wallace’s last commencement before she retires. 

Valedictorian Danny Yang, who will be attending Clemson University in the fall, gave a message of encouragement, hope, and triumph. 

“It is impossible to believe that 12 years of school ends with the flip of a tassel,” Yang said. “Our high school experience was slightly different. COVID has truly changed how we have gone through this process. Although COVID took away many experiences from our sophomore and junior year, COVID taught us that we were resilient.” 

“We are closing a new chapter and entering a new one,” he said. “The foundation that we received at Mayo High School will be an enduring legacy for the Class of '22.”

People are also reading…

In her closing remarks, Wallace reflected on the origin of the school.

“We are proud to celebrate 26 years of academic excellence,” Wallace said. “Darlington County School District opened the doors of this great school in August of 1996. The school was opened as a districtwide magnet school coming out of a desegregation court order with a STEM and college focus.” 

Stephania Lenard, the new principal for the school year 2022-2023, participated in the ceremony. Wallace and Lenard embraced toward the end of the ceremony and Lenard got Wallace’s blessing as Wallace told the crowd, “She’s ready.” 

Mayo High School graduates received $11.5 million in scholarships. They concluded the ceremony with a chant, "Hard Work, Pays off" — and it has. 

The Morning News spoke to three seniors and asked them about their plans: 

Brendan Davis said he will be attending Florence-Darlington Technical College to become an electrician. 

Tyler Ford will be attending coastal Carolina University in the fall to major in education to become a teacher. 

Alonte Franklin will be attending Midlands Technical College to become a  mechanical engineer. 

The class members are as follows: 

Amiyah Adams 

Shatorika Bacote

Heaven Barber 

Alterice Benjamin

 Denton Boykin 

Da’Shawna Brunson

Kaylee Bullard 

Ka’Shira Byrd 

Kayla Byrd 

Taylor Byrd 

Landon Cooke 

Erin Cooper 

David Corry

Evan crews 

Makayla Cusack

Sara Dampier 

Brendan Davis 

Isaiah Davis 

Breana Dease 

Kennington Dix 

Shymiri Edwards 

Tyler Ford 

Alonte Franklin 

Lillian Gonzalez 

Gabrielle Griggs-Wheeler 

Taveyanna Hanna 

Ryan Haubner 

Dalton Herring 

Ashlyn Howle 

Keating Jackson 

Grace Johnson 

Johnathan Jordan 

Vincent Li

Calvetta Lucas 

Armanae Mack 

Charles McBrayer 

Isabelle McLellan 

Natalie Meggs 

Bryce Mitchell 

Christina Moses 

Lydia Norris 

Parthvi Patel 

Mykell Poole 

Mykaila Rivers 

Brandon Robinson

Sean Rogers

Timera Streater 

Calvin Sturkie 

Abigale Taylor 

Mackenzie Terry 

Tanner Thompson 

Cassie Watford

Marleigh Wilkes 

Jasmine Williams 

David Williamson 

Danny Yang 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Library announces summer programs

Library announces summer programs

FLORENCE – Summer is fast approaching, and The Doctors Bruce and Lee Foundation Library on Dargan Street in Florence has announced several pro…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US's biggest gun lobby prepares for major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert