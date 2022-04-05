 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5Answers: Food Truck Rodeo a first for Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The city will host its inaugural Food Truck Rodeo from 10 am. to 9 p.m. Saturday on Sauls Street.

The rodeo will feature music, activities for children, a video game theater, cornhole tournament and more.

 Lake City officials responded to five questions about the rodeo. Here are the questions and answers.

1. What kind of entertainment will be available at the Food Truck Rodeo?

Carnival rides will be $5, a stilt-walker with balloon animals, a video game theater, cornhole tournament with open play, pony rides will be $5, The Touch Band and the Queen’s Court Band will perform. 

2. What is the cornhole tournament?

The cornhole tournament is a 32-player, single elimination bracket tournament. It has a $5 per person entry fee and $100 grand prize and trophies for first and second place. You can sign up at the Finance Department in the City Administration Building or on the day of the event at the tournament tent.

People are also reading…

3. How many food trucks will be at the rodeo? Does the Food Truck Rodeo have an entry fee? 

There will be about a dozen food trucks on the streets. There is no entry fee for the public.

4. Is this the first Food Truck Rodeo that Lake City has had? 

This is the first year for the Food Truck Rodeo in Lake City and is a way for the city administration to give back to the community and build constructive relationships with our citizens. William Hall, the city administrator spoke about the importance of the rodeo to Lake City. “First, it’s important for us to provide ways for the city of Lake City community to come together,” said Hall. “Second, it shows that we are more than just a place of business, but we’re also here to entertain and enhance our community. Three, events like the Food Truck Rodeo advertises what the city of Lake City is all about and showcases what we can offer as a home and a business location to live, work, play, and visit.”

Hall continues, “Another item is that the city staff is more anxious and excited about putting this on and it makes us feel that we can give back to the community that supports us on a daily basis.”

5. Does this money go to Lake City? Is this a fundraiser? 

Any money generated by the city will go toward the cost of the festival. 

—Taylor Ford

 

0 Comments

Tags

