6,032 COVID-19 cases reported in SC, 198 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when more than 6,000 total new coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina, 355 were reported in the Pee Dee and nearly 200 were reported in Florence County.

The state reported 4,685 confirmed cases and 1,347 probable cases for a total of 6,032.

Florence County led the Pee Dee with 198 total cases. That included 71 probable cases.

Darlington County was next with 53 total cases (34 confirmed), followed by Marion County with 33 confirmed cases, Dillon County with 33 total cases (31 confirmed), Marlboro County with 21 total cases (11 confirmed) and Williamsburg County with 17 total cases (13 confirmed).

The state reported 38 deaths (31 confirmed).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only two deaths were reported in the Pee Dee – one each in Florence and Marlboro counties.

The state reported 46,627 tests were conducted with 12.6% positivity. To date, 9,681,343 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 608,946 confirmed cases, 143,432 probable cases, 9,434 confirmed deaths and 1,347 probable deaths.