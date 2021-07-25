 Skip to main content
'65 years of awesome': Saint Anthony Catholic School celebrates 65th anniversary
'65 years of awesome': Saint Anthony Catholic School celebrates 65th anniversary

FLORENCE, S.C. – When Saint Anthony Catholic School students walk through the doors of their school on Aug. 17, the school will begin its 65th year of operation in Florence. 

Principal Kris Galemmo said Wednesday afternoon that the school would be holding a celebration Mass at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

A Mass is a Catholic religious service featuring three scripture readings and communion. 

She added that Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone, the head of the South Carolina diocese, would be celebrating the Mass and that a celebration with food, drinks and dancing would follow. 

"Our students will be doing the readings and doing the song and leading Mass with the bishop," Galemmo said.

She added that the school let its students design the save-the-date and invite cards for the celebration Mass. Galemmo said one of the themes of the student designs was "65 years of awesome." 

The school was opened in 1956.

"We are the oldest private school in the Florence area," Galemmo said. "Sixty-five years is a long time and we don't do this alone. The Florence community's constant support of our families, our alums, our former families and our teachers always give back to make our school that much more rich and full of life." 

Although the current school opened in 1956, Catholic education in Florence goes back to the earliest days of the Florence parish. 

The parish was established in 1871 – the first Catholic Mass was celebrated one year earlier – and named after Saint Anthony of Padua. 

Saint Anthony was born in Portugal in 1195 and served in the Franciscan Order as a priest from 1214 until his death in 1231. He was known for preaching, scripture knowledge and devotion to the sick and poor.

He is also known for an alleged incident in which he preached to fish after a town wouldn't listen to his words. After the town found about the man who could gather fish, the town went to the lake and began to listen to him. 

In 1873, land on the corner of Irby and Palmetto streets was purchased for a church and in 1886 a wooden chapel was dedicated on the site. Father Charles Wood was appointed the second resident pastor and began a fundraising drive in 1893 for a new church building.

Wood established a mission house that included a school for Catholic children in 1900. In 1905, the school opened to non-Catholics. Records for that school do not exist after 1908. 

Construction on the new church started in 1915 and the church opened on Nov. 17, 1917. 

In 1956, 81 students entered three classrooms staffed by sisters of the Order of Notre Dame de Namur and a kindergarten teacher. At the time, kindergarten was more of a day care or a pre-school than its current iteration is. 

"In 1956, the sisters of Notre Dame started the school," Galemmo said. "The sisters of Notre Dame had a mission and their mission was to teach the word of God throughout the world." 

Galemmo added that she had studied the work of the sisters as a way of learning about the culture of the school when she became principal in 2019. 

"We have invited the former sisters back in to celebrate with us," Galemmo said. 

Four years after the school was opened the building was expanded. In 1961, another sister joined the faculty and three additional teachers were hired in 1966. 

In 1970, the church building on the corner of Palmetto and Irby streets was destroyed by a fire.

A newspaper article on the church's website indicates the fire began around 2:45 p.m. and around 100 people worked to save what they could from the burning building. 

"At least 100 people came from out of nowhere," Mrs. Henry Brandis, the parish secretary, was quoted as saying in the article. She added that once people saw the fire, they just came in and started working to save items inside the church. "They didn't say anything ... just started moving stuff. We are really grateful." 

The church met for two and half years at the Little Theater and the Capri Theater while the congregation awaited a new home. 

In April 1972, ground was broken on the current site on Hoffmeyer Road and the school moved to its current campus on Hoffmeyer Road in time for the beginning of the 1973-1974 academic year. 

The school's handbook notes that the school was built during the height of the "no walls in education concept" and that the school had only one giant area for a classroom. 

The no-walls era did not last because teachers and administrators quickly figured out that it was difficult for students to learn when they could hear so many teachers at once. 

The school expanded in 1992 with a family center that became home to the school's gymnasium and cafeteria. In 1997, four classrooms for fifth- through eighth-graders, a science lab and a computer lab were added. 

The school rearranged its classrooms in 2016 when it added 3 and 4K. 

Galemmo credited the school's longevity to its commitment to its core beliefs of faith, family, knowledge and service. 

