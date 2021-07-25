'65 years of awesome': Saint Anthony Catholic School celebrates 65th anniversary

"In 1956, the sisters of Notre Dame started the school," Galemmo said. "The sisters of Notre Dame had a mission and their mission was to teach the word of God throughout the world."

Galemmo added that she had studied the work of the sisters as a way of learning about the culture of the school when she became principal in 2019.

"We have invited the former sisters back in to celebrate with us," Galemmo said.

Four years after the school was opened the building was expanded. In 1961, another sister joined the faculty and three additional teachers were hired in 1966.

In 1970, the church building on the corner of Palmetto and Irby streets was destroyed by a fire.

A newspaper article on the church's website indicates the fire began around 2:45 p.m. and around 100 people worked to save what they could from the burning building.

"At least 100 people came from out of nowhere," Mrs. Henry Brandis, the parish secretary, was quoted as saying in the article. She added that once people saw the fire, they just came in and started working to save items inside the church. "They didn't say anything ... just started moving stuff. We are really grateful."