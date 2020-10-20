666 new cases of coronavirus reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 666 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.
Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747, probable cases to 6,746, confirmed deaths to 3,475 and probable deaths to 221.
In the Pee Dee, 49 new confirmed cases and eight probable cases were reported. Three confirmed deaths also were reported, plus one probable death.
In Florence County, 18 confirmed cases and five probable cases were reported. That was followed by Marion County (8/2), Dillon County (8/0) and Darlington County (7/1). One death was reported in Darlington County and one was reported in Dillon County. An elderly person died in Darlington County and a middle-aged person died in Dillon County.
Support Local Journalism
In Williamsburg County, seven confirmed cases were reported, plus one confirmed death and one probable death. The people who died were both middle-aged.
Marlboro County reported one confirmed case.
There are 135 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23, and there are 313 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Monday, a total of 1,780,885 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Monday to DHEC statewide was 4,952 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.4%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.