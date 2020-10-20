666 new cases of coronavirus reported in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 666 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and 66 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 25 additional confirmed deaths and 10 new probable deaths.

Statewide, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 158,747, probable cases to 6,746, confirmed deaths to 3,475 and probable deaths to 221.

In the Pee Dee, 49 new confirmed cases and eight probable cases were reported. Three confirmed deaths also were reported, plus one probable death.

In Florence County, 18 confirmed cases and five probable cases were reported. That was followed by Marion County (8/2), Dillon County (8/0) and Darlington County (7/1). One death was reported in Darlington County and one was reported in Dillon County. An elderly person died in Darlington County and a middle-aged person died in Dillon County.

In Williamsburg County, seven confirmed cases were reported, plus one confirmed death and one probable death. The people who died were both middle-aged.

Marlboro County reported one confirmed case.