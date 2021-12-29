 Skip to main content
70 business leaders endorse Jay Jordan
70 business leaders endorse Jay Jordan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Seventy business leaders have endorsed state Rep. Jay Jordan in the Senate District 31 race. 

Jordan's campaign announced the endorsements Wednesday morning. Among those listed are Dale Barth, Dr. Eddie Floyd, Vera Herbert, Ken Jackson, Joe Jebaily, Reamer King, David Lowe Sr. and David Lowe Jr., Darla Moore, Tim Norwood, Rocky Pearce, Billy Powers, Woody Swink, Hood Temple and Byron Yahnis. 

“I’m honored by the show of support from leaders in our community who are responsible for creating thousands of jobs for our friends, family and neighbors,” Jordan said. “Our campaign is being supported by the people who provide opportunity for our community because they trust my proven record of leadership.”

Jordan previously received the endorsement of a number of elected officials in Florence County including state Rep. Phillip Lowe, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Vice Chairman Kent Caudle, Councilmen Jerry Yarborough and Toney Moore, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Florence City Councilman William Schofield, former Congressman Robin Tallon, former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard, former District 31 candidate Richard Skipper, former Florence City Councilman Robby Hill and former Florence County Council District 6 candidate Corey Dixon and former Florence One Schools board candidate Robert LeMaster.  

Francis Marion University President Fred Carter has also endorsed Jordan. 

Jordan faces Mike Reichenbach in the Jan. 25 Republican primary.

Reichenbach recently announced a community and business leadership team consisting of Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock, local lawyer and developer Gary Finklea, business owner David Fountain, Dilmar Oil President Matt Goodstein, Dr. Joe Griffin, lawyer Greg Hendrick, Dr. Lesley Kirby, business owner Grey Raines, Carolina Canners general manager Les Ward and lawyer Reynolds Williams.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election. 

Jay Jordan's Business Leadership Team

former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard

Scott Askins

Dale Barth

Rick and Penny Bonnoitt

Chad Buffkin

Kent Caudle

Frank and Sara Chisolm

Charles Commander

Joe Commander

Adam Crosson

Devlin Curl

Corey Dixon

Bryan Dowd

Teddy Dowling

Ashley Drayton

Bubba Dubose

Barron Ervin

John Ethridge

Dan Floyd

Dr. Eddie Floyd

Matt Floyd

Scott Floyd

Quincy Gerald

Brandon Granger

David and Linda Grant

Kyle Gunter

Rick Havekost

Erik Healy

Vera & Jaime Herbert

Dr. Chuck Hewitt

Robby Hill

Rex and Jane Huggins

Ken Jackson

Joe Jebaily

Henry Johnson

Schipp Johnston

Shelia Jordan

Reamer King

Robert LeMaster

Gary and Crystal Langston

Phillip Lowe

David Lowe Jr.

David Lowe Sr.

Lura Marsh

Allen McCall

Darla Moore

Tim and Anne Norwood

Rocky and Carolyn Pearce

Danny Poston

Ann & Billy Powers

Bryan Rabon

Stephanie Rawlinson

Trey Ridgeway

William Schofield

Charlie and Karen Shumpert

Jeffery Singletary

Richard Skipper

Sonny Slaughter

Dr. Dorn Smith

Michael Smith

Dr. Mark Stokes

Kevin Sturgeon

Woody Swink

Michael Sykes

Hood Temple

Brent Tiller

Danny Turner

Sherwin and Mildred Welch

Ruan Westraad

Taylor Woodruff

Byron Yahnis

Local News

District 31 candidate Mike Reichenbach makes six-figure media buy

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary. 

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race
Local News

'Cowboy' Williams rides into South Carolina governor race

FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination. 

