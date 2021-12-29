70 business leaders endorse Jay Jordan

FLORENCE, S.C. – Seventy business leaders have endorsed state Rep. Jay Jordan in the Senate District 31 race.
Jordan's campaign announced the endorsements Wednesday morning. Among those listed are Dale Barth, Dr. Eddie Floyd, Vera Herbert, Ken Jackson, Joe Jebaily, Reamer King, David Lowe Sr. and David Lowe Jr., Darla Moore, Tim Norwood, Rocky Pearce, Billy Powers, Woody Swink, Hood Temple and Byron Yahnis.
“I’m honored by the show of support from leaders in our community who are responsible for creating thousands of jobs for our friends, family and neighbors,” Jordan said. “Our campaign is being supported by the people who provide opportunity for our community because they trust my proven record of leadership.”
Jordan previously received the endorsement of a number of elected officials in Florence County including state Rep. Phillip Lowe, Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr., Vice Chairman Kent Caudle, Councilmen Jerry Yarborough and Toney Moore, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye, Florence City Councilman William Schofield, former Congressman Robin Tallon, former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard, former District 31 candidate Richard Skipper, former Florence City Councilman Robby Hill and former Florence County Council District 6 candidate Corey Dixon and former Florence One Schools board candidate Robert LeMaster.
Francis Marion University President Fred Carter has also endorsed Jordan.
Jordan faces Mike Reichenbach in the Jan. 25 Republican primary.
Reichenbach recently announced a community and business leadership team consisting of Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock, local lawyer and developer Gary Finklea, business owner David Fountain, Dilmar Oil President Matt Goodstein, Dr. Joe Griffin, lawyer Greg Hendrick, Dr. Lesley Kirby, business owner Grey Raines, Carolina Canners general manager Les Ward and lawyer Reynolds Williams.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in the March 29 general election.