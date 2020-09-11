70% of Florence One Schools virtual students are African American

"Overall, for the first three days, I think we did a pretty good job of getting ready, being prepared," O'Malley said. "I think you as board members get the opportunity to see teachers virtually in the classroom. It's extremely impressive. If you take a virtual teacher teaching Kindergarten, it is not an easy task and by far it is one of the most impressive things. And we could say that about a lot of people whether it's face-to-face or virtual."

He added that the school district did offer a form on its website for parents or guardians wishing to change the model of education — the deadline to do so is Oct. 8 — and a link to the daily number of COVID-19 cases in the school district.

O'Malley said the district had one student and six teachers test positive before the start of the school year. He added that only one teacher was actually in the school when the results came back.

He also added that there were teaching videos available for parents to help their children with the four core subjects.

O'Malley also generally updated the board on the beginning of school.

For the first time, he said, the district had zero certified vacancies at the start of the school year, including the hires of 18 new administrators and 174 new teachers.