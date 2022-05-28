 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
73 seniors graduated from Trinity Collegiate School

WATCH: Trinity Collegiate School graduates throw their caps. To view video, point your smartphone camera at the QR codes, then tap the link.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Seventy-three students crossed the stage at the Performing Arts center Saturday to get their diploma. 

The valedictorian, Catherine Noel Phillips, said she never believed that she would use her collection of quotes to deliver a valedictorian speech.  She said she started collecting quotes for her senior year, but did not imagine she would use her collection to deliver a valedictorian speech. 

The quote on which she based her speech was "Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well." 

“What this quote means to me is that your time is too valuable to  spend doing something poorly or half way,” Phillips said. “ I have applied this principle  to assignments, swim meets, and anything else I could think of. I stand here today applying it to my entire high school career. 

“I would like to believe that when you put your best foot forward in every step you are more likely to achieve your goals,” she said. 

She said success can be broken down into three components: natural gifts, hard work, and opportunity. 

“These three ideas coexist to help us achieve our goals, '' Phillips said. “ Natural gifts are what we are born with. Everybody in the Class of ‘22 has God-given talents. It is only a matter of uncovering them. The second principle is hard work. Having natural gifts is extremely beneficial, but it is only the surface to success. It is the hard work and effort put into a goal that is the key to success." She concluded that you can be gifted and work hard but not have the opportunity. She said opportunity was the gateway to success.

 She gave an analogy that a talented baseball player would not be able to play professionally unless seen by the right staff. 

She encouraged her classmates to look bravely toward the future and to put hard work and effort in their next step. 

The Class of '22 had over $19 million in scholarships. The salutatorian of the class was Dylan Alto Odin who will be attending Clemson University in the honors program. 

WATCH: Throwing of the Caps

