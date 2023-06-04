FLORENCE — The $810 million electric car battery factory that is bringing 1,170 jobs to Florence County will break ground on June 7.

Envision AESC, a Japanese-based electric car battery manufacturer, announced the 1.5-million-square-foot factory in December. Florence County and the city of Florence provided the company with economic incentives to build the factory in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park near Interstate 95.

“It’s the largest announcement we’ve had in this region in its history — not just the county — so it’s a really big economic deal,” said Stephanie Grosick, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

The batteries made at the plant will power the next generation of BMW’s electric vehicles, which will be produced at the car company’s Spartanburg factory.

State and local leaders will be attending the groundbreaking, including Gov. Henry McMaster. He also spoke at the factory’s announcement at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in December.

“Envision AESC’s decision to establish operations in Florence County and to create jobs for thousands of South Carolinians shows that we will be one for years to come,” McMaster said. “We have the workforce, the business friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they are looking for.”

Other attendees include:

Harry Lightsey, South Carolina secretary of commerce.

Jeff Deaton, managing director at Envision AESC US.

Teresa Myers Ervin, mayor of Florence.

Willard Dorriety, Florence County Council chairman.

Waymon Mumford, the Florence County councilman who represents the future factory’s district.

Rocky Pearce, chair of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors.

Gregg Robinson, CEO of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

Grosick said some early site work has been done at the location of the future factory, but the actual construction of the factory will begin after the ceremonial groundbreaking on June 7.

According to past reports, equipment is expected to be moved into the facility in 2024 with mass production starting in late 2025.

Envision AESC is a world-leading electric vehicle battery technology company headquartered in Zama, Japan. It has 12 manufacturing sites in Japan, United States, United Kingdom, France and China with more than 5,600 employees.

The Florence factory will join two other factories in the United States: one in Tennessee and another in Kentucky.

The company plans for the manufacturing plant to be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy, and is working with Duke Energy and Dominion Energy to source electricity and natural gas to the factory from renewable sources.