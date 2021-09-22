9 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nine of the 85 total coronavirus deaths that were reported Wednesday in South Carolina were in the Pee Dee.

Florence County reported three confirmed deaths and Darlington and Marion counties each reported three total deaths (two confirmed).

Horry County reported 16 deaths (13 confirmed). Greenville County reported only four confirmed deaths a day after reporting 19.

Statewide, 2,327 coronavirus cases (1,599 confirmed) were reported Wednesday. That was up by 169 total cases from Tuesday.

In the Pee Dee, 138 total cases were reported Wednesday, down from 174 on Tuesday.

Florence County led the region with 48 total cases (28 confirmed). Darlington County was next (30/22), followed by Williamsburg County (20/16), Dillon County (18/13), Marion County (12/10) and Marlboro County (10/5).

The state’s cumulative totals now are 672,143 confirmed cases, 162,737 probable cases, 10,347 confirmed deaths and 1,566 probable deaths.

The state reported that 17,849 tests were conducted Monday with 13.8% positivity. To date, 10,613,996 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line – 1-866-365-8110 – to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.