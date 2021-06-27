9 out of 10 students in four Pee Dee school districts are in poverty

Florence Four has the largest number of Hispanics at 7.5%. Clarendon Three has the second-largest percentage of Hispanics at 6.03%. Other districts above 5% are Dillon Four at 5.52%, Florence Three at 5.25% and Florence One Schools at 5.24%. Williamsburg (0.89%) and Marlboro (0.91%) are the only districts with Hispanic populations of less than 1%. Overall, 4.28% of the students in the Pee Dee and 11.48% of the state's students are Hispanic.

Marlboro County and the two Dillon districts are the only districts with a Native American student population of more than 1%. Over 4.5% of students in Marlboro and 2.8% of the students in Dillon Three and 1.13% of the students in Dillon Four are Native American. The higher percentage of Native Americans in these districts is likely due to the location of the Pee Dee tribe. Overall, 0.74% of the students in the Pee Dee and 0.29% of the state's students are Native American.

Florence One Schools has the highest percentage of Asians at 1.89%. No other district has more that Marion County’s 0.66% Asian student population. Florence Four had one student identified as Asian. Overall, 0.88% of the students in the Pee Dee and 1.69% of the students in the state are Asian.