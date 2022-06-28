93 graduate from Florence County Adult Education

FLORENCE — More than 90 adult education students graduated from Florence School District One on Thursday during a ceremony in the Yellow Jacket room of the McClenaghan Building.

Carol Hill, director of Florence County Adult Education, said it was a special day.

“It signals the end of a journey,” she said. “In the beginning of the journey at orientation, we asked students who do you have in your life supporting you as you continue your education?”

Hill paused, pointed at the crowd and said the answer was you.

Hill said the students faced various challenges, but persevered. The graduates made it to the end because of the support of family, friends and staff.

Phelicia Singletary, a graduate of the program, provided student remarks about her journey through the adult education program.

Singletary is a mother of four and a grandmother of seven. She believed she was too old to go to school, but knew more education was needed to help her grandchildren with school work.

“There were things I was unable to help my grandchildren with and my granddaughter insisted that grandma go back to school and I did,” she said. “It seemed like an 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle and I could never seem to fit all the pieces together. I continued to work on the puzzle until I finally got it right.”

She encouraged the class to push through during hard times and reminded everyone that education is the most powerful weapon.

She said, “If you want it, you must work hard for it.”

Near the middle of the ceremony, Hill recognized 2022 graduate Dorsia Jackson for her transformation through the program. Jackson was once a student who said “can’t” a lot, but became resilient and accomplished many accolades while attending the adult education program.

Graduate Erica Robinson gave a farewell speech encouraging her classmates to go out into the world and blaze their own path.

“Let your heart be your guide along the way,” Robinson said. “If you want to fulfill your dreams, no matter the detours, the roads, the blocks, or the dark nights, continue in your heart’s desires. Lift up your torch and don’t be afraid to set the world on fire. You are the light of a new day and shine for all to see.”

Twenty-six students were named Florence County Adult Education National Honor Society members and they were nominated by their teachers for demonstrating attributes of dependability, cooperation, hard work, and academic excellence.

