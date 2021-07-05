Related to this story

Jim Clyburn's endorsement in Ohio Congressional race could echo his endorsement in South Carolina primary
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Could House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's endorsement swing another race from an endorser of Bernie Sanders? The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Clyburn, a Democrat whose district includes a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County as it cuts across the central eastern part of the state, recently took the "unusual" step of making an endorsement in an Ohio Congressional election. 

Smoothie King soon to blend in on Pamplico Highway
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will soon have its own Smoothie King again. A sign in the former Jimmy Johns location in a shopping center along the Pamplico Highway indicates that the location will soon become a Smoothie King franchise.

