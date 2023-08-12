Screen time. “Whether it’s TV, phone, video games, we know that blue screens inhibit the melatonin release that we naturally have at bedtime. And so, when they spent a lot of time, especially in the evening hours in front of those screens, the melatonin level is lower. Plus, they are entertained, right? They have no interest in going to bed.”

Caffeine. “Children that drink caffeinated beverages during the day, we encourage them not to do it because caffeine sticks around for 12 hours in your system. So if you want to drink coffee or something with caffeine and you have trouble falling asleep, drink the coffee in the morning. Because if you do it in the afternoon, that will affect your ability to sleep at bedtime.”

Physical activity. ““Physical activity during the day helps improve sleep at night. However, it is better not to have very strenuous physical activity just before bedtime because children need time to unwind and calm down. Especially with young kids, I tell the parents to keep the environment quiet, possibly with dim lights, and follow the same routine every night.”

Why sleep is important

There are good reasons she has all of those suggestions. “We need our body to rest. If children don’t sleep sufficiently, they’re going to be tired, and they’re going to be sleepy in school. And for the very young ones, they have difficulty controlling their behavior. So they’re fussy all day long.”

But there’s more to it than that. “There is also a strong hypothesis suggesting that our brain cells clean themselves from the toxins that we accumulate during the day. And then there are hormones, like growth hormones and others, that are secreted during sleep that are very important for children’s growth.”

Riva said some disorders can disrupt sleep.

“Our pediatric sleep clinic treats all types of problems, including snoring, sleep apnea, excessive body movements, trouble breathing or restlessness during sleep. We also treat narcolepsy and other conditions such as hypersomnia.”

But while children with those conditions need a doctor’s care, most children’s sleep problems can be solved more simply. “Keep the environment quiet, possibly with dim lights, and follow the same routine every night,” Riva said.

“I suggest that teenagers put the phone and electronics up by 8, 9 at night. Ideally, two hours before bedtime but at least one hour before. There are other steps to sleep hygiene, like keep the pets out of your bedroom, having dark curtains. For young kids that go to bed a little bit earlier, they need to have a dark environment, cool bedroom and not too much noise around. In the summertime, the use of electronics and daytime napping are big obstacles to falling asleep at night.”