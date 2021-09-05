'A man among men:' Florence remembers former Councilman Billy D. Williams

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore did not realize that when she called Billy D. Williams one or two weeks ago that their conversation would be the last time they spoke.

Williams, the representative from District 1 on the Florence City Council from 1988 to 2010, died Saturday at the age of 78.

"Billy was a really nice man," Gibson-Hye Moore said by phone Sunday afternoon. "I think it was last week or the week before, I called him on the phone and he answered and he talked for a minute and he sounded rather week and he gave the phone to his wife [Anita]."

Gibson-Hye Moore said she told Anita that she would pray for Billy but added that she had no idea that the brief conversation with Williams would be the last time they would speak.

That Gibson-Hye Moore and Williams were even friends might surprise some Florence political observers, because Gibson-Hye Moore often clashed with Williams and late Ed Robinson on community issues.

But, she said, the two never mixed politics and friendship.