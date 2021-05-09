A new experience for fans from Bristol

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Bernie and Norma Johnson were preparing to enjoy their first Darlington race Sunday morning.

They live in Bristol, Tennessee, home of another NASCAR race, and decided to make a vacation of visiting Myrtle Beach and attending the race.

“We’ve been wanting to come down here for years,” Bernie said.

Norma said one thing that she likes about Darlington is the layout. She said the area around the track is mostly flat with few hills.

“With Bristol [Motor Speedway], it’s up and down,” Bernie said.

Bristol Motor Speedway is located in a valley approximately 10 miles outside of its namesake city. The area surrounding that track is very hilly.

Norma said she is a fan of Chase Elliott. She said she cheered for Elliott when he raced in the Xfinity Series and that he took over for her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon.

Bernie was wearing a shirt indicating support for Erik Jones. However, he said he was a longtime fan of Jones’s team’s namesake, Richard Petty.

“[I like] anybody he puts in the car,” Bernie said. “I just felt like he was one of the best drivers out there, and he was always good with the fans. I always saw him interact a lot with kids, and I think that’s a root of why this is still such a good sport is that it’s kid friendly.”