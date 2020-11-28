A pair of dreamers: Kevin and Vickie Elliott work hard for Miracle League

But even in this break, the Elliotts remain dedicated to the cause and the league. They’ve just had to get a little more creative in their efforts. Just a few months ago, to let players and families know Miracle League hasn’t forgotten about them, the Elliotts decided Homer — the league’s mascot — should do drive-by visits to players’ homes.

“Yep, that was another of Vickie’s ideas,” Kevin said, chuckling. “She said, ‘I think we ought to do this’ — which meant, ‘You’re going to be Homer, Kevin.’ So I put on the suit and we loaded up to go visit. In the beginning, it was just going to be a few houses. But of course, we couldn’t just do a few. We had to do as many as we could. I think we ended up with 90 visits. We racked up 500 or 600 miles on the road by the time we hit all the stops, from Florence to Hartsville to Darlington to Lake City. That suit’s not the most comfortable thing in the world and it’s hot, but it was worth it. Everybody loves Homer, and just to see their faces and the joy it brought, I’d do it every day.”