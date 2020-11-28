A pair of dreamers: Kevin and Vickie Elliott work hard for Miracle League

FLORENCE, S.C. — “If you build it, they will come.”
That’s what the mysterious voice kept telling Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, in the 1989 American film classic, “Field of Dreams.”
People — even his own family members — thought Kinsella was crazy, but he listened to that voice. He built the field, and people came from all over to watch as legends from throughout the course of history took the diamond for an amazing evening of baseball.
While not nearly as dramatic, Kevin and Vickie Elliott of Florence are a lot like the Kinsellas — but a real-life pair of dreamers, who helped build a field of dreams for local children and adults classified as special or exceptional needs. But in the Elliotts’ case, it wasn’t an invisible voice that inspired them. It was a very special young man, their son, Matthew.
“Kevin and I played ball all our lives,” Vickie said, “so when we learned Matthew probably wasn’t ever going to get to play ball, it was kind of hard for us to accept at first. You know, you just always think about playing ball with your son, and especially when ball had always been such a big part of ... [our] lives, it was definitely hard to realize we’re probably not going to get to do that with Matthew.”
Well, maybe not in the traditional sense, anyway. But then in 2014, the Elliotts heard about a program by the name of Buddy Ball, which gives individuals with a physical, intellectual or developmental disability the opportunity to learn and play a variety of sports throughout the year.
“I heard they were going to do a special game here and as soon as I told Vickie about it, she said, ‘Oh, we’re definitely doing this. We’ll be there,’” Kevin said, adding with a big grin that when Vickie sets her mind to something, she’s all in. “I’m an assistant coach at West Florence, but at home, she’s the coach.”
So on a random Saturday back in 2014, Matthew and nine other players of varying ages and skill levels gathered to play organized ball — something most of them had never had the opportunity to do before.
“They had a blast; we had a blast so the next weekend, we did it again,” Vickie said.
By then, those wheels in Vickie’s brain Kevin jokingly mentioned were already turning. And she wasn’t the only one. Several parents she’d met at those initial outings were thinking the same thing. What if Florence County’s exceptional-needs community had its very own league?
“We started doing research and trying to figure out how we could make it happen,” Vickie said. “And that’s how the Florence County Miracle League got started.”
The league began with 44 players — ranging in age from 3 to nearly 80 — on a dirt field in 2014. After that inaugural season, the Elliotts and their fellow Miracle League board members and volunteers began working to raise the money to build a field specially equipped for the Miracle League’s needs. They accomplished that goal, and last fall, there were about 160 players and 10 teams in the League, meaning what used to be one game day a week evolved into three at the field.
But the Elliotts don’t mind the extra time one bit and if there’s ball going on at the Miracle League field, rest assured at least one Elliott is there. And if they’re there, they’re working or volunteering in some capacity, whether it’s in the dugout helping coach or in the concession stand selling drinks.
“We just kind of do whatever needs to be done to keep things running smoothly, and we have lots of other dedicated volunteers,” Vickie said. “Of course, for us, Matthew was the reason we got involved and wanted to do this, but we really love being here. We love all of our athletes. We’ve gotten so attached to all of them and their families, and we’re very passionate about providing an environment that our athletes can come play baseball and feel loved and accepted. And also an environment that their parents can come enjoy their time and not feel judged by anyone. We truly are one big family at Miracle League.”
Unfortunately, thanks to the pandemic, there is no play at Miracle League field right now. Both the league’s spring and fall seasons were canceled, and that’s been tough for the Elliotts and other Miracle League players and families.
“It’s been sad, because Miracle League is such a big part of our life,” Vickie said. “We truly miss being out here at the field and spending time with our league family. Matthew misses it the most. He keeps asking me, ‘Mom, are we ever going to get to play ball again?’”
But even in this break, the Elliotts remain dedicated to the cause and the league. They’ve just had to get a little more creative in their efforts. Just a few months ago, to let players and families know Miracle League hasn’t forgotten about them, the Elliotts decided Homer — the league’s mascot — should do drive-by visits to players’ homes.
“Yep, that was another of Vickie’s ideas,” Kevin said, chuckling. “She said, ‘I think we ought to do this’ — which meant, ‘You’re going to be Homer, Kevin.’ So I put on the suit and we loaded up to go visit. In the beginning, it was just going to be a few houses. But of course, we couldn’t just do a few. We had to do as many as we could. I think we ended up with 90 visits. We racked up 500 or 600 miles on the road by the time we hit all the stops, from Florence to Hartsville to Darlington to Lake City. That suit’s not the most comfortable thing in the world and it’s hot, but it was worth it. Everybody loves Homer, and just to see their faces and the joy it brought, I’d do it every day.”
