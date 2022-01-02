A quarter of state's COVID tests come back positive

STAFF REPORTS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The line to get tested for COVID Sunday in Florence stretched from the drive-thru testing center on the Florence Regional Airport campus frontage road all the way to the parking lot at the airport’s public safety building.
The line was a reflection of Friday’s COVID numbers as reported by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The agency reported a total of 8,882 COVID cases with a 25.6% positivity rate among those tested. It also reported a total of 19 deaths.
