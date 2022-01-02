 Skip to main content
A quarter of state's COVID tests come back positive
featured

COVID Testing Line

A Chevrolet SUV Sunday keeps the exit open at the drive-thru COVID testing center at Florence Regional Airport. The line for testing Sunday around noon stretched from the testing center, down the road, around the curve and into the parking lot at the airport’s public safety building.

 Matthew Robertson, Morning News

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The line to get tested for COVID Sunday in Florence stretched from the drive-thru testing center on the Florence Regional Airport campus frontage road all the way to the parking lot at the airport’s public safety building.

The line was a reflection of Friday’s COVID numbers as reported by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency reported a total of 8,882 COVID cases with a 25.6% positivity rate among those tested. It also reported a total of 19 deaths.

