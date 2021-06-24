A tale of two Mays: South Carolina unemployment rates down 60% from May 2020

FLORENCE, S.C. – If May 2020 was one of the worst times in South Carolina's battle with the economic effects of the government-mandated shutdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, then this May could represent a much brighter picture for the state.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce issued its monthly unemployment report Wednesday morning. That report says that South Carolina's unemployment rate was 4.6% in May compared to 11.5% in May 2020.

This represents an unemployment rate decline of 60%.

The report also indicates that Florence County's unemployment rate has dropped from 8.9% in May 2020 to 3.7% in May.

This represents an unemployment rate decline of over 58.4%.

Darlington County's unemployment rate has dropped from 10.3% in May 2020 to 4% last month, an unemployment decline of 61.1%.

Marion County's unemployment rate went from 10.9% in May 2020 to 5.7% in May. This represents a decline of 47.7%.

Williamsburg County also had an unemployment rate of 5.7% in May, down 52.1%, from its 11.9% rate in May 2020.