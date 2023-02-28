FLORENCE, S.C. — Autism service provider ABA Depot recently cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

ABA Depot provides applied behavior analysis for children with autism in addition to providing intervention approved by the U.S. surgeon general.

"Children come to us just like they would go for speech therapy, occupational therapy or physical therapy. They come to us to increase functional skills, communication skills and decrease problem behavior," said Spears Beckham, CEO, founder, clinical director and head consultant at ABA Depot.

The clinicians there focus on early intervention for children ages birth through 8 years old, she said. The child must have a diagnosis of autism from a recognized professional for insurance to pay for services.

Beckham worked as a special educator in Charleston County Schools and rose to be district administrator over autism behavior and profound disabilities. She is a board-certified behavior analyst who can write treatment programs.

"We work hand in hand with families," she said. "It's rewarding to have a child to come who can't talk or who had speech before the age of 3 who lost their ability to communicate and within three months or so they are communicating most of the time verbally requesting their wants and needs to be met."

"When a child is able to ask for what they want you see the problem behavior decrease because 'I don't have to throw a tantrum to get a cracker when I know how to ask for a cracker,'" she said.

She said the business is cognizant of pandemic protocols and can do virtual services by computer. The business serves children in Connections Academy as well as Florence School District Three.

ABA Depot is at 1513 Heritage Lane in Florence and 738 West Liberty Street in Sumter.

Beckham said prospective clients can call Nicole in Sumter at 803-757-1744 and Taylor in Florence at 843-799-0076.