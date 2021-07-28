ABB to sell mechanical power division to RBC Bearings

ZURICH -- ABB Monday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Mechanical Power Transmission division (Dodge) to RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), for $2.9 billion in cash.

The transaction will create a leading manufacturer of highly engineered, performance-critical bearings and motion control components. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review.

For more than 140 years, the Dodge business has been a leader in the design, production, and marketing of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and power transmission components. It offers one of the broadest portfolios of mechanical power transmission products in the market, selling to industries such as surface mining, aggregates and cement, warehousing and food and beverage.

Dodge has roughly 1,500 employees worldwide and achieved revenues of approximately $600 million for the last twelve months ending June 30, 2021, of which more than 90% was generated in the Americas.

The operating EBITA margin was approximately 23%. It produces at six manufacturing sites – 5 in the U.S. and 1 in China – and its headquarter is located in Greenville, South Carolina. The president of the division is Roger Costa.