Absentee voting now open for Florence City Council runoffs

FLORENCE, S.C. — In-person absentee voting is now open in the Florence City Council special election runoffs.

David Alford, director of the Florence County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, said Friday morning that his office would be open from Friday to Monday, Feb. 8, for in-person absentee voting. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.

There are two runoffs being contested: a Council District 1 Democratic primary runoff between Lashonda Nesmith Jackson and Joey McMillan and a Council District 3 runoff between Bryan Braddock and Robby Hill.

The last day for absentee voting is Monday, Feb. 8.

The election office is at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.