ACLU, NAACP sue state over redistricting process
COLUMBIA, S.C. – A lawsuit could change the timeline of the 2022 elections in South Carolina. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon that it has filed a suit on behalf of the state NAACP conference and a man from Hilton Head over the redistricting processes being followed by the South Carolina General Assembly. 

Named as defendants are Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler, Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, House Speaker Jay Lucas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy, House Redistricting Committee Chair Jay Jordan, the interim director of the state election commission and the members of state election commission's governing board. 

The 30-page complaint essentially argues that by not having special sessions to redraw the district maps of the state's U.S. House of Representatives, S.C. Senate and S.C. House of Representatives, the defendants are placing the state in violation of the Fourth and 14th amendments.

The plaintiffs argue that there's a chance that the maps and potential litigation over the maps would not be resolved by the March 30, 2022, filing deadline, and the state could be forced to use the maps developed during the 2010 process, which they say are inadequate due to population shifts in the state. 

They ask the court to declare the 2010 maps inadequate, rendering them unusable for the 2022 elections and for the court to create a map drawing schedule and to stop enforcement of the filing deadlines until new constitutional maps are drawn.

