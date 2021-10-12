ACLU, NAACP sue state over redistricting process

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A lawsuit could change the timeline of the 2022 elections in South Carolina.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina announced Tuesday afternoon that it has filed a suit on behalf of the state NAACP conference and a man from Hilton Head over the redistricting processes being followed by the South Carolina General Assembly.

Named as defendants are Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler, Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, House Speaker Jay Lucas, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy, House Redistricting Committee Chair Jay Jordan, the interim director of the state election commission and the members of state election commission's governing board.

The 30-page complaint essentially argues that by not having special sessions to redraw the district maps of the state's U.S. House of Representatives, S.C. Senate and S.C. House of Representatives, the defendants are placing the state in violation of the Fourth and 14th amendments.