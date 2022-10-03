FLORENCE — ACS Technologies helps churches survive and flourish by creating software that helps churches with a membership database.

ACS Technologies is a Christian company based in Florence.

ACS Vice President of Corporate Operations Dean Lisenby said 63 million people are connected to a church through the company’s technology.

Lisenby spoke to the Florence Rotary Club at Victor’s Monday about the company’s history, what the company does, and why churches are dying because they are not equipped to survive in a technology-based society.

In addition to dealing with churches software needs — tithes, tax records — ACS Technologies help churches mark attendance, track discipleship, prepare financial reports, host events and help parents sign their children up for Vacation Bible School.

The attendance feature, he said, was extremely important especially during hurricane season because it helps churches be aware of where their members are in case they are dispersed.

“On Sunday mornings, churches all across the country mark attendance,” he said. “They care about you and they want to know where you are.”

ACS Technologies was created in 1978 and has grown by organic sales, but primarily due to acquisitions.

Lisenby said the company acquired approximately 17 different companies over the last 25 years. He referenced how the company acquired a Catholic Company in 1994 out of Phoenix, Arizona. The company has an office there. Another company in Seattle, Washington, was acquired in 2013, but the company does not have a physical office. The employees at the Washington branch are able to work remotely.

There is another office in Greenville and Collierville, Tennessee.

“We have offices in four different places across the country,” Lisenby said.

Lisenby said the company made four acquisitions last year and credited the company’s ability to do that because they are a leader in the industry.

Lisenby said 25 years ago the company was struggling to pay its bills and is now making great moves in terms of acquisition and growing churches.

ACS Technologies has 400 employees. It was deeply effected by the great resignation — seeing an increase in turnover rates.

ACS Technologies had to compete with technology companies who were allowing their employers to work from home. The average tenure is 10 years, according to Lisenby, and 75% of team members at the company volunteer at their prospective churches.

“They put their money where their mouth is,” Lisenby said. “These guys work on Sunday mornings at their churches. They work on Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings serving the homeless.”

ACS employees work in 30 states — mostly from acquisitions.

Before the pandemic in Florence, more than 100 support people would have been answer questions daily from churches. He added 140 people were in the middle part of the building writing software daily for their products.

Today, it looks like a ghost town because many employees work from home.

The pandemic changed the world completely for ACS Technologies. He said the technology company had to support the work from home mentality because if they didn’t, their employees would find other opportunities.

ACS Technologies continues to serve its first church — First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, which has stuck with the company through four different platform changes since 1978.

Lisenby said the company is putting a lot of energy into a program called mission insight which seeks to help churches analyze the demographic of people they need to appeal to depending upon where they are located.

“If you look around the country, churches are dying,” Lisenby said. “The biggest issue we see is that churches are getting older and they are not able to get the younger people in church to keep it going.”

ACS wants provice churches with data to show them what is around them and who they should target for growth.

The company’s goal is to aggregate data and deliver it, he said.

“We had a church wanting to build a senior center,” Lisenby said. “We took the data and showed them that they had 20 and 30 years olds moving at a record pace and we recommended they build a family life center or have a building that served a multipurpose.”

ACS has become involved with Barna Group and Pew religious research studies. Every four years for the past 12 years, ACS has conducted a study and been found people between the ages of 18-25 have significantly stopped attending church.

“It has declined tremendously,” Lisenby said. “It was 88% interested in that age range in 2012 and it is down to less than 50% in 2022.”

Lisenby said the decline is a churchwide problem and that churches are struggling to handle the age range 18 to 25.

Former Congressman Ed Young’s wife, “Hatsy,’ told Lisenby years ago that we are one generation away from Christianity being an extinct conversation.

“We need to make sure that we are continuously including our children in this process,” he said.