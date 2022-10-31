Actor promotes action on climate change

FLORENCE, S.C. — Actor Richard Gant discussed the effects of climate change on disenfranchised communities at Kingdom Living Temple on Sunday.

Gant's speech was part of the Rev. Leo Woodberry's annual "Creating a Climate for Change conference in Florence. The event was titled: "A New Reality: Community Solutions."

Gant is known for his roles in "Norbit," "Rocky V" and "NCIS."

Although Woodberry is known for being an activist, Gant said he stopped by to see Woodberry's other side that witnesses the life of Christ.

“I get to see how this man of God works out his activism,” Gant said.

Gant said climate change is everything. His particular advocacy is working with women and those who belong to disadvantaged communities.

“Interestingly enough,” Gant said. “The issues of climate control and the Sahara moving greatly affects black women more than anybody else.”

Gant said he didn’t always understand the importance of climate control on communities, but as he grew and learned more, he found out its importance and felt compelled to tell others about its impact, specifically on women of color.

“I knew the general things like the issues women face,” Gant said. “Everyone knows that, but I got more in depth and really began to understand how climate control disproportionately affects women of color.”

From education to violence, to not having access to things women need for healthy sexual and reproductive health are all parallel to climate change. Gant said the issue is directly related to the fact that women have an unequal opportunity for things.

“It just draws you in more and the next thing you know, you are a committed advocate,” he said.

Gant recalled a time where he and his daughter went to Nigeria two years ago and they met a Nigerian young man who was completing his doctorate in China and he sent them a paper he was completing for class.

The paper was about how the Sahara desert is moving and how it affects women farmers in Nigeria more than anyone else. Because the desert is moving, herdsmen from Fulani tribes have to move their animals through areas where the women farmers are located.

“Strife occurs,” Gant said. “Wars occur and women get the worst part of it. The herdsmen have to live and the women have to live, but the women aren’t warriors and they lose.”

Gant said he was happy to be in Florence and excited to see the solar panels that are outside of Kingdom Living Temple. The solar panels are specialized solar panels from Source Global Hydro panel that take water vapor from the air and condense it into drinking water using the power generated from the solar panels.

Gant said the solar panels are a game changer