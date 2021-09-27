 Skip to main content
Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died
Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. 

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

The autopsy on Wahl's body was conducted Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina. 

Wahl's body was located at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday behind a Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire station, located on U.S. 378. 

Prior to that, Wahl had last been seen on Sept. 19, when she was detained by police in Myrtle Beach after being denied service at a rental store for not wearing shoes. 

Other media outlets reported that Wahl told her mother that she planned to return to Florida that day. 

Wahl came to the Grand Strand to visit her father. 

