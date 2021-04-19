Administrative Professionals' Day Luncheon is Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will again host its popular Administrative Professionals Day Expo & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Florence Center.

The speaker is Gina Trimarco, the founder of Carolina Improv Company.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with many fun vendor exhibits sharing their wares and small gifts for the attendees. The program will also be full of door prizes and giveaways.

Lunch will be served starting at noon.

The event is a great opportunity for area businesses and agencies to reward their staff with a great lunch while hearing an amusing message from this year's speaker. Trimarco’s topic will be, “Oh Yes You Did!”

“This is a great opportunity for those that really keep the businesses going, to hear a fun speaker, enjoy a lunch together and win great gifts,” said Michael Miller, Florence Chamber president. “Who doesn’t want to do that?”

There are more than 4.1 million administrative assistants in the United States, making it one of the largest workplace observances outside of employee birthdays and major holidays, he said.