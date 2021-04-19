 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Administrative Professionals' Day Luncheon is Wednesday
0 comments
top story

Administrative Professionals' Day Luncheon is Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will again host its popular Administrative Professionals Day Expo & Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Florence Center.

The speaker is Gina Trimarco, the founder of Carolina Improv Company.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with many fun vendor exhibits sharing their wares and small gifts for the attendees. The program will also be full of door prizes and giveaways.

Lunch will be served starting at noon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event is a great opportunity for area businesses and agencies to reward their staff with a great lunch while hearing an amusing message from this year's speaker. Trimarco’s topic will be, “Oh Yes You Did!”

“This is a great opportunity for those that really keep the businesses going, to hear a fun speaker, enjoy a lunch together and win great gifts,” said Michael Miller, Florence Chamber president. “Who doesn’t want to do that?”

There are more than 4.1 million administrative assistants in the United States, making it one of the largest workplace observances outside of employee birthdays and major holidays, he said.

More than a dozen business vendors will be at the event sharing giveaways and displaying their products and services.  

Tickets are $30 for Chamber members and $40 for nonmembers. Reserved tables are also available. Register online at flochamber.com.

Gina Trimarco

Trimarco 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: 'Prepared to compromise' on infrastructure

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice
Local News

"Communism is not at our door, it’s in the house...:" Barbara Arthur declares for Congressional seat held by Tom Rice

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The flight against socialism and communism is personal for one person seeking the Congressional seat currently held by Republican Tom Rice. Barbara Arthur, a Cuban American Christian speaker, homeschool mom and insurance agent living in Hartsville, announced her campaign for the Republican nomination for the seat Monday afternoon. Arthur said in a Monday afternoon news release she was running to protect "our Christian liberties" and American heritage. She added that no one in the District 7 race would fight harder against socialism than she would because for her, it’s personal.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert