Adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree

FLORENCE, S.C. — As Christmas nears, the Florence Corps of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree remains full of un-adopted angels. Because of the strains of COVID, the Salvation Army has seen a 34 percent increase in the number of requests this year for assistance, many from people who have never received assistance before.
That is a significant increase, said Captain Tim Scott, command officer serving the Pee Dee region. He said some of the businesses that took multiple names in the past have cut back this year. One took 150 angels last year and is only taking 50 this year, he said.
Heather Steverson, business administrator, said she approved nearly 900 applications this year and she still has several hundred unadopted angels on the trees.
She said some companies want to help more but have down-sized and reduced the number of children they can adopt this year.
Steverson said the virus has curtailed the activities of many civic groups, churches and businesses that normally step up and adopt the angels, filling Christmas needs and wishes.
The Salvation Army purchases toys for Christmas, but it relies on its angels being adopted and using the purchased toys to augment what was purchased through the angel trees for the children, Steverson said.
Angel tags are placed on the trees at specified locations and generous donors select angels, purchase gifts and return them to the Salvation Army for distribution. To select one or more children simply pull the tags from the Angel Tree and fill the request. Each angel tag on the tree includes a child’s name, age clothing and shoe sizes and wish list for Christmas, Steverson said.
Trees are at Magnolia Mall Food Court, YMCA and the Salvation Army office at 2210 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
Steverson said the ability to fill all the needs may not be there.
“Because of this we have to think outside the box this year,” Steverson said. “We have links to Amazon and Walmart to make it easy to purchase items that will be sent to us directly, to the local Salvation Army.”
“We also do remembrance gifts to nursing homes, assisted living and shut-ins,” Steverson said.
Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of the Salvation Army's most recognizable Christmas efforts. The Angel Tree was created by the Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White.
Steverson said both Walmart and Sam's Club have given their approval as Red Kettle locations but COVID-19 has not only created a bigger need for them to fill, it has also decreased the number of traditional Red Kettles you’re used to seeing on street corners and at store entrances each Christmas season.
They anticipate a shortage of contributions due to several factors including consumers carrying less cash and fewer coins as they shop, more online shopping, which means less foot traffic in shopping areas where Red Kettles are located, greater unemployment and closures and limited shopping in brick-and-mortar retail stores.
For more information on how to adopt an angel, email Steverson at Heather.Steverson@uss.salvationarmy.org.
