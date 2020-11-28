Adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree

FLORENCE, S.C. — As Christmas nears, the Florence Corps of The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree remains full of un-adopted angels. Because of the strains of COVID, the Salvation Army has seen a 34 percent increase in the number of requests this year for assistance, many from people who have never received assistance before.

That is a significant increase, said Captain Tim Scott, command officer serving the Pee Dee region. He said some of the businesses that took multiple names in the past have cut back this year. One took 150 angels last year and is only taking 50 this year, he said.

Heather Steverson, business administrator, said she approved nearly 900 applications this year and she still has several hundred unadopted angels on the trees.

She said some companies want to help more but have down-sized and reduced the number of children they can adopt this year.

Steverson said the virus has curtailed the activities of many civic groups, churches and businesses that normally step up and adopt the angels, filling Christmas needs and wishes.

The Salvation Army purchases toys for Christmas, but it relies on its angels being adopted and using the purchased toys to augment what was purchased through the angel trees for the children, Steverson said.