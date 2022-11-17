Advantage Academy students get 'first flight' experience

FLORENCE, S.C. — Several Florence One students got their first taste of flight Thursday as they work their way through the system's Advantage Academy's aviation program.

"It was nice. My ears were popping the whole time," said Sia Hooker upon her return to land. "He did his checklist, putting up flaps and stuff. It was cool."

Hooker and fellow student Audrey Bird went up with flight instructor Benji Filyaw to get about 10 minutes of flight time in in a Diamond DA40.

Filyaw said flying today is more complicated that it was in the past thanks to technology.

"You have a complicated GPS system you have to deal with now," Filyaw said.

Fortunately the students' flight simulator at the academy was set up to mimic the plane in which they flew Thursday.

"This is the first flight for the aviation program," said Cameron Shepard with the academy. "We do this right before we start the flight training piece — just kind of let them see what it's going to be like, make sure they don't' get sick in the air, that we're not going to throw some money away."

Get them in the air, make sure they're comfortable. Get them behind the stick.

"They've been working on the ground school to this point and they take their test in the near future," Shepard said. "Once they pass the ground school test they can start flying."

They also have to pass the flight physical, Shepard said.

The district received a $339,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to provide funding to allow the students in the program to complete the required 40 hours of training to become licensed private pilots.