FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce has announced its guest speaker for the 2023 Membership Luncheon set for Sep. 20 will be Jeff Deaton, Managing Director at AESC U.S.

Deaton will address the more than 500 business and civic leaders who will attend the Chamber’s fall luncheon.

In his role, Deaton is responsible for US business operations in Florence, Bowling Green KY, and Smyrna, TN.

AESC is a global leader in developing next generation EV battery technology and will be opening operations here in Florence County soon. The AESC Florence site will support a partnership with BMW Group, supplying technology-leading battery cells for next generation electric vehicle models produced at BMW’s Spartanburg, SC. plant.

“The new AESC operations will have a positive economic impact on the Pee Dee Region going well beyond the expected $810 million, 1.5-million-square-foot electric factory and the 1,170 jobs it will bring. Mr. Deaton will provide a detailed look at the scope and expanse of this business endeavor and what it means for Florence and South Carolina,” said Florence Chamber President, Michael Miller .

The event will also include the announcement and presentation of the Business Person of the Year, which is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

The luncheon will be held at the Florence Center, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon. Registration is $40 for members, $50 for non-members and $475 for a reserved table of 8.

To register go to https://www.flochamber.com/event/2023-annual-membership-luncheon/ or call the Chamber at 843-665-0515 for more information.