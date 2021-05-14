 Skip to main content
African American health webinar scheduled for Saturday morning
African American health webinar scheduled for Saturday morning

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Clinton Global Initiative is partnering with two Florence nonprofit groups on a webinar series geared toward improving the health of African Americans. 

The Whitney Slater Foundation and New Alpha CDC, the community organizing arm of the Kingdom Living Temple, are partnering with the Clinton Global Initiative to publicize the Moving From Surviving to Thriving public health initiative.

The public health initiative seeks to use lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to move the African American community into a new normal, healthier normal. Eight webinars are scheduled from April to November. Each month, participants can learn about different health issues facing the African American community. 

The next session, called "I can't breathe" and focusing on respiratory disparities, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.  

Registration is free.

A person wishing to attend can email  UnitedThrivers@gmail.com.

Participants can also receive a peak-flow meter or a pulse oximeter if they request one on the registration form. 

