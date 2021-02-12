 Skip to main content
After more than 45 years of marriage, Johnsons still show their love on Valentine's Day
FLORENCE, S.C. — Julia and Clinton Johnson, married for nearly 46 years, met on a bus. They were both headed to Fort Jackson.

Clinton had just returned from Vietnam. He said he thought the young woman seated near him was very attractive.

But it was Julia who spoke first.

Clinton said it might have been that he was in the military, and she liked his uniform. He wasn’t sure what attracted  her to him.

“He was a handsome guy,” Julia said. “He did look nice in uniform, and I struck up a conversation.”

Clinton said he was attracted to her kindness and her appearance.

“She was a nice lady,” he said.

It wasn’t necessarily love at first sight. The couple dated for five years before getting married.

“Clinton wanted to finish his apprenticeship with the railroad before getting married,” Julia said. “We dated for a long time so I thought we would get married.”

Julia said it takes work to make a marriage last and you have to keep at it.

Clinton said the secret to a long and happy marriage is respect for one another. Julia agreed that respect and trust are the secret of a great and lasting love.

Clinton’s advice to young couples thinking about getting engaged this Valentine’s is to be respectful and trustworthy to your wife and yourself.

“Always tell the truth,” Julia said.

“The truth will set you free,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s other advice is to remember that it takes one person to start something and two to keep it going.

He said “just walk away” before an argument ensues.

Julia said it is also important to do things together.

Clinton said couples just have to talk to each other. There is nothing hard about it, he said.

The couple said faith is 100 percent part of their marriage.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to let your partner know how much you love and respect them, Julia and Clinton said.

For Valentine’s, Julia said, she took her husband out during the week to avoid the crowds.

“I generally take her out to eat, give her roses, a card and some legal tender,” Clinton said.

Julia said her favorite flowers are red roses

“I like to go out to eat, too,” Julia said. “Red Lobster is my favorite place to eat in Florence. I like the shrimp scampi.”

Even though they have COVID to consider, Clinton said, “I think I’ll take her out for Valentine’s.”

Enjoying time together and apart is important for the Johnsons. They like to stay busy. Clinton said he likes to entertain, and he likes dining and dancing to some rhythm and blues or jazz.

“He is a good dancer, better than me,” Julia said.

“It doesn’t get good until you break a sweat,” Clinton said. “It’s good exercise, too.”

Julia likes to volunteer. Some of her favorite places to volunteer are with the Performing Arts Center, Florence Little Theatre and Parks and Recreation.

While Clinton likes to dance, Julia says she enjoys “cruising.”

“I like to go anywhere as long as it is a cruise,” she said. “The last cruise we took was to the Eastern Caribbean.”

Julia is a native of Darlington and Clinton of Florida, but he moved to Florence when he was 6 months old.

He is retired from CXS Railroad and Fluor Construction. Julia worked part time at Peebles Department Store for about 15 years and with Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The couple have one son, DeQuincy Johnson, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

