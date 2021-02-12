After more than 45 years of marriage, Johnsons still show their love on Valentine's Day

Clinton’s advice to young couples thinking about getting engaged this Valentine’s is to be respectful and trustworthy to your wife and yourself.

“Always tell the truth,” Julia said.

“The truth will set you free,” Clinton said.

Clinton’s other advice is to remember that it takes one person to start something and two to keep it going.

He said “just walk away” before an argument ensues.

Julia said it is also important to do things together.

Clinton said couples just have to talk to each other. There is nothing hard about it, he said.

The couple said faith is 100 percent part of their marriage.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to let your partner know how much you love and respect them, Julia and Clinton said.

For Valentine’s, Julia said, she took her husband out during the week to avoid the crowds.

“I generally take her out to eat, give her roses, a card and some legal tender,” Clinton said.

Julia said her favorite flowers are red roses