After three generations, Jones Auto Wrecking Company has been sold

FLORENCE, S.C. – For over a century, Jones Auto Wrecking Co. Inc. on Darlington Street has been a family-owned business. It has now changed hands. Stewart Jones, a third-generation owner of the auto repair business, is retiring.

Jones, who has four daughters, said while women are not uncommon in the business, his daughters chose other career paths.

On June 24, Jones sold the business to Classic Collision, a multi-shop operation. He said Classic Collision owns about 186 shops.

The company was started by J. W. “Duco” Jones, who opened the auto repair shop in downtown Florence in 1919 on the second floor of a building. Later it moved to Sanborn Street.

“After World War II, my father, Barry Jones, came back to join my grandfather in the business,” Jones said.

In the 1970s the shop moved to its current location at 1408 W. Darlington St.

“In 1982, I finished Clemson and came back to work with my dad,” Jones said.” He passed away in 1988.”

Jones said he wasn’t sure when he went off to college that he wanted to join the family business but at some point he made the decision. He majored in business at Clemson.

Jones said he had four siblings, but they took different career paths.

Jones said his father was a great mentor. He learned the trade from him.

He said the primary business has always been fixing wrecked cars and pickups but it has also fixed larger trucks and motor homes.

“I have been blessed to have a great staff,” he said.

Jones said at any given time there have been about 30 people working at the shop. The employees are specialized in various areas of car repair and are skilled technicians. He said it takes years before a technician can become proficient at his trade. He said cars makes are all different and changing at a rapid pace.

“Their craftsmanship is ever changing with the market,” Jones said.

“Whatever small success I have had was attributed to those who worked with me,” Jones said. “I have been very, very fortunate to have a loyal and tenured staff.”

Jones said there have been lots of changes in his industry over the years. And now we have electric cars.

The smaller shops are just about gone, Jones said. More and more of the individually owned shops are being purchased by MSOs or multi-shop operations, he said. One of the largest MSOs purchased more than 200 shops last year, Jones said.

“Classic Collision had more of family feel since it was smaller and seemed like the best option for my employee,” Jones said.

Matt Gaster, who has worked with Jones for a number of years, is the new general manager.

Jones is confident that the service will continue to be the best.

Jones said he took satisfaction in knowing they were able to take a bad situation and help the customer. He said he was proud to give them a product he could stand behind its workmanship.

“I am so proud of my staff,” Jones said. “I think in today’s market staffing issues are becoming more and more difficult.”

He said a lot of his employees had been with him for a long time.

While he sold the business, Jones said, there is one part of the company that wasn’t sold. That is the towing part.

“I am semi-retiring,” he said. “I will keep the towing portion open under a new name,” Jones said.

It will be called Jones’ Towing Company and will operate out of the back portion of the building. The new address is 207 N. Sunset Drive. The phone number is 843-623-4314.

Although not completely out of the business, Jones is looking forward to spending more time with his family. He and his wife, Beth, have four daughters, two granddaughters and another granddaughter and grandson on the way.

His youngest daughter is a dentist in Florence. His oldest is in computer software sales in Mt. Pleasant. One is a civil engineer in Charlotte and one works with International Paper Company and is moving back to Florence.

“I am excited this has transpired,” he said “I’m in great health, and I am really excited to begin this chapter.”

Besides spending more time with family, he hopes to travel, play some golf and give more time to his church, Central United Methodist.

Jones said he is having no second thoughts about retiring.

“I haven’t set an alarm clock since I retired,” he said.