Afternoon severe weather forecast for Pee Dee Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Schools have either closed or will close early and governmental offices have followed suit as the Pee Dee braces for a cold front that will drive a line of storms through this afternoon.

The bulk of the storm's force -- wind, tornadoes, hail, lightning and localized flooding -- is forecast to blow through early to late afternoon inland and early evening along the coast, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.

"As a result, numerous to widespread severe thunderstorms are possible and they will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, a few tornadoes and large hail," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Stephen Pfaff wrote in a Thursday morning brief on the storm. "In addition, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also expected, especially wiht the more intense storms."

The greatest threats from the storm are tornadoes, wind and lightning, according to the briefing.

The area of moderate risk Thursday was reduced in size but still includes most of the Pee Dee along with the Grand Strand.