AGENT: Be careful with chemicals, your 'maters depend on it

As the weather gets hotter, weeds start popping up, the fungus begins appearing, and insects are everywhere; people are likely to want to reach for the chemicals to do something about it. But unfortunately, many folks’ hard work goes down the drain by misusing pesticides and ruining their crops and turf from the misapplication of chemicals.

Pesticides can include any herbicide, insecticide, fungicide; anything with a -icide at the end is a type of targeted chemical aimed at eliminating or reducing that specific target pest. It is important to remember an herbicide will kill plant pests, and an insecticide will kill an insect pest.

It is even more important to remember that no matter what you see on the internet, what your neighbor tells you, or your best guess, the label on those chemicals is the law and must be adhered to. So don’t just do what your neighbor advises you to do; you must read the label directions. All the critical information is on that chemical label.

The chemical labels are most certainly not a James Patterson best seller. They are long, have a super tiny font, and a lot of the technical words that can get confusing. But the label is the law, which will tell you how much you should legally apply and the safety precautions you must take when using them. Do not think this only applies to commercial-grade chemicals. I have watched people suffer from severe skin rashes, chemical burns, to temporary blindness because they were not wearing the necessary personal protective equipment when applying “natural” or “organic” based chemicals. Products with neem oil, sulfur, and crushed rock formulations can be dangerous if not used appropriately.

Also, that label will tell you what plants you can and cannot spray around or near. For example, some weed beater chemicals will work fine on St. Augustinegrass but burn the mess out of centipedegrass. Read the fine print. This time of year, you will find that most of your herbicides should not be sprayed above 85 degrees Fahrenheit because it can also damage the desired grass and the weeds at that temperature.

Why is this important? Because you are ultimately responsible for what happens if you misapply your chemicals. This includes chemicals drifting into the neighbor’s yard. Nothing is worse than having that conversation with your neighbor next door about why the weed killer you sprayed also killed their tomato plants.

Make sure anyone you pay to spray is also in compliance. Any company being paid to apply chemicals on someone’s farm or yard absolutely must have a commercial applicator’s license. These guys know what they are doing. They have participated in comprehensive testing on applying chemicals appropriately and safely. They also hold insurance to protect against any accidental damage. You will know if they are licensed pesticide applicators by the yellow sticker on their truck or by looking them up on the South Carolina Department of Pesticide Regulation website.

The bottom line is the label is the law and if you have any questions about applying your chemicals correctly, contact Clemson Extension for assistance.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political belief, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.