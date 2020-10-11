Agribusiness nears $50 billion impact on South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agribusiness industry is nearing a $50 billion impact on the economy of the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture announced the results of a study by Dr. Joseph C. Von Nessen, an economist at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, that concluded the industry had a $46.2 billion impact on the state in 2018.

That’s up from $34 billion in 2006 and $41.7 billion in 2015.

The figure is also near the $50 billion impact goal South Carolina Agricultural Commission Hugh Weathers set in 2010.

The impact is broken into a $29.59 billion direct effect, a $10.54 billion indirect effect and a $6.07 billion induced effect.

Direct effects are the impacts that agribusiness has due to its operations.

Indirect effects are the impacts of agribusiness on other businesses without accounting for spending by their workers.

Induced effects are the wages of the employees that get spend in the state.

The study breaks the direct effects into two parts: agricultural and forestry.