Agribusiness nears $50 billion impact on South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's agribusiness industry is nearing a $50 billion impact on the economy of the Palmetto State.
The South Carolina Department of Agriculture announced the results of a study by Dr. Joseph C. Von Nessen, an economist at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, that concluded the industry had a $46.2 billion impact on the state in 2018.
That’s up from $34 billion in 2006 and $41.7 billion in 2015.
The figure is also near the $50 billion impact goal South Carolina Agricultural Commission Hugh Weathers set in 2010.
The impact is broken into a $29.59 billion direct effect, a $10.54 billion indirect effect and a $6.07 billion induced effect.
Direct effects are the impacts that agribusiness has due to its operations.
Indirect effects are the impacts of agribusiness on other businesses without accounting for spending by their workers.
Induced effects are the wages of the employees that get spend in the state.
The study breaks the direct effects into two parts: agricultural and forestry.
Agriculture has a $13.35 billion effect.
The study lists three agricultural sectors as having higher than a $1 billion economic output: poultry processing ($2.38 billion), landscaping and horticultural services ($1.27 billion) and poultry and egg production ($1.12 billion).
Forestry has a $16.24 billion effect.
It also indicates that four sectors of the forestry industry have an economic input over $1 billion: paperboard mills ($2.28 billion), paperboard container manufacturing ($1.86 billion), sanitary paper manufacturing ($1.62 billion) and papermills ($1.37 billion).
In terms of employment, agribusiness is responsible for 246,957 jobs and $9.6 billion in labor income.
The employment is also broken into direct, indirect and induced effects.
Those include 128,834 people employed directly, 65,763 employed indirectly and 52,000 employed by induced industries.
The income is broken down similarly: direct ($4.83 billion), indirect ($3.07 billion) and induced ($1.75 billion).
The study also found that South Carolinians purchased $176.3 million more from South Carolina farmers in 2018 than they did in 2010 across all Certified South Carolina food categories.
Launched in 2007, Certified South Carolina is a cooperative effort among producers, processors, wholesalers, retailers and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture to promote South Carolina food products.
Previous research has found a 78% recognition rate for the Certified South Carolina brand among in-state consumers.
That accounts for an additional $273.5 million in economic activity, 1,615 jobs and $51.2 million in labor income for South Carolinians each year.
“Dr. Von Nessen’s findings tell us why Certified South Carolina is so important: Consumers want local food, and this program is helping them find it,” Weathers said. “I’m thrilled that South Carolinians continue to support our state’s 24,000-plus farmers.”
