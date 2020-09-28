Aiken Foundation makes $165,000 donation to disabilities foundation

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Disabilities Foundation has received a $165,000 donation from the Aiken Foundation.

These funds will help in many ways to directly and indirectly support the consumers served by the foundation.

"In this time of uncertainty, it was a blessing of a lifetime," Foundation Director Anne C. Carpenter said. "Nonprofits throughout our area and all over the country are struggling right now. Receiving this generous gift will ensure we will be able to help many others in the years to come.”

Peg McLeod, the foundation board president and a member of the Aiken Foundation board, said she was overjoyed to be able to provide this support.

"It is bittersweet to close this chapter on a family foundation that has done so much good for so many in the community, yet this is a once-in-a-lifetime gift that will keep on giving for years to come," she said.

McLeod’s grandfather was one of the charter board members of the Aiken Foundation. He started the Aiken Foundation when his sons returned from World War II.