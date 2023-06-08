Intense smoke blanketing portions of the eastern United States from Canadian wildfires prompted air-quality alerts in the Pee Dee region on Thursday.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has issued a code orange ozone action day for the Pee Dee until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

An ozone action day means that atmospheric conditions will likely produce unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone air pollution.

A code orange forecast indicates that ground level ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with lung disease, older adults and children.

Sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, and do less intense activities, especially during afternoon and early evening hours.

On Wednesday, an air-quality alert was issued for the Columbia area, but the alert shifted further north Thursday morning into North Carolina and the Pee Dee of South Carolina.