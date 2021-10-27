Alan Wilson, 11 other states sue Biden administration over abortion rule change

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has once again entered the fight over abortion.

Wilson is one of 12 state attorneys general to sue the administration of President Joe Biden over the reversal of a 2019 rule that makes federally funded family planning clinics be independent from abortion centers and prevents the family planning clinics from referring patients for abortions.

The other states to join the Ohio-led suit are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

“The Department of Health and Human Services knows it cannot legally subsidize abortion, so it’s trying to do it indirectly by putting family planning services and abortion services in the same place,” Wilson said. “While fighting to protect the lives of unborn children is important enough on its own, we’re also fighting against a federal agency that’s trying to blatantly violate federal law.”

The suit does not seek to challenge the legality of abortion – the Supreme Court said in Roe v. Wade that states could not unreasonably restrict access to the procedure – but challenges the rule change on the basis that it contradicts with a prohibition on federally-funded abortion.

In recent months, Wilson was one 20 state attorneys general to send a letter to Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and is also involved in the lawsuit over South Carolina's fetal heartbeat bill.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.