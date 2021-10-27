 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan Wilson, 11 other states sue Biden administration over abortion rule change
0 Comments

Alan Wilson, 11 other states sue Biden administration over abortion rule change

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alan Wilson

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks at the monthly meeting of the Florence County Republican Party July 14..

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has once again entered the fight over abortion. 

Wilson is one of 12 state attorneys general to sue the administration of President Joe Biden over the reversal of a 2019 rule that makes federally funded family planning clinics be independent from abortion centers and prevents the family planning clinics from referring patients for abortions. 

The other states to join the Ohio-led suit are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

“The Department of Health and Human Services knows it cannot legally subsidize abortion, so it’s trying to do it indirectly by putting family planning services and abortion services in the same place,” Wilson said. “While fighting to protect the lives of unborn children is important enough on its own, we’re also fighting against a federal agency that’s trying to blatantly violate federal law.”

The suit does not seek to challenge the legality of abortion – the Supreme Court said in Roe v. Wade that states could not unreasonably restrict access to the procedure – but challenges the rule change on the basis that it contradicts with a prohibition on federally-funded abortion. 

In recent months, Wilson was one 20 state attorneys general to send a letter to Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and is also involved in the lawsuit over South Carolina's fetal heartbeat bill. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert