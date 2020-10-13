Alan Wilson announces changes to settlement agreement with Mallinckrodt

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mallinckrodt will pay an additional $150 million into a trust geared toward abating the opioid epidemic after it emerges from bankruptcy.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced an update to a global settlement framework agreement between state attorneys general, local subdivisions, and the opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt, its subsidiaries, and certain other affiliates.
Mallinckrodt is the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States.
“While the opioid crisis continues to claim the lives of South Carolinians, this improved agreement with [Mallinckrodt] represents an important step in my office's ongoing efforts to hold accountable those who are responsible for the epidemic,” Wilson said. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to obtain resources for the state to help combat this crisis.”
Under the new settlement, the companies will pay $1.6 billion cash into a trust that will go toward abating the opioid crisis, including valid claims related to the company’s role in the opioid crisis raised by non-governmental claimants. It will pay the $1.6 billion according to the following schedule: $450 million upon emergence from bankruptcy; $200 million annually on first and second anniversary of emergence from bankruptcy; and $150 million annually on third through seventh anniversaries of emergence from bankruptcy.
The company also agrees that its opioid business will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.
This payment schedule moves $150 million from the last payment to the first.
Details about how much each state will receive, how the money will be distributed, and how the trust will be administered are all still being negotiated.
Since the February settlement, the company has taken on additional liability due to other legal issues and the impact of COVID-19. As a result, Mallinckrodt is now putting the entire company into bankruptcy, which requires that the February agreement be renegotiated.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.