Alan Wilson announces changes to settlement agreement with Mallinckrodt

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mallinckrodt will pay an additional $150 million into a trust geared toward abating the opioid epidemic after it emerges from bankruptcy.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced an update to a global settlement framework agreement between state attorneys general, local subdivisions, and the opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt, its subsidiaries, and certain other affiliates.

Mallinckrodt is the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States.

“While the opioid crisis continues to claim the lives of South Carolinians, this improved agreement with [Mallinckrodt] represents an important step in my office's ongoing efforts to hold accountable those who are responsible for the epidemic,” Wilson said. “My office will continue to work tirelessly to obtain resources for the state to help combat this crisis.”