Alan Wilson announces Mr. Cooper settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents who had mortgage trouble with Mr. Cooper may soon see some relief.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that his office has joined with 50 other attorneys general and other federal and state agencies to reach an $86.3 million settlement with Nationstar Mortgage, which does business as Mr. Cooper.

“This settlement provides significant relief for impacted South Carolinians and helps ensure a level playing field for others in the industry," Wilson said. "Protecting the consumers of South Carolina has always been and will continue to be one of my highest priorities."

The settlement provides restitution for a variety of harms that were identified in the investigation.