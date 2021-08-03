Alan Wilson challenges federal bump stock ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is challenging a federal rule banning bump stocks.
Wilson and the attorneys general from 17 other states filed a friend of the court brief in a Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals case challenging a rule made by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that requires the owners of bump stocks to surrender or destroy their stocks to avoid criminal liability.
The brief was led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudson. The other attorneys general to sign on were from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The Sixth Circuit includes Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
A gun stock, also known as a shoulder stock or a gun butt, is the structural support of a gun. The various other parts of the gun, including the barrel and the trigger, are mounted to it. A bump stock is a specific type of gun stock designed to make it easier to use recoil to fire the gun several times in succession but losing accuracy in the process.
“This case is about standing up for the rule of law. The Constitution gives Congress the power to make laws, not a federal agency like the ATF,” Attorney General Wilson said. “We can’t allow bureaucrats to undermine the Second Amendment.”
The case arose after a ruling from the bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms made at the request of President Donald Trump – the push to ban bump stocks grew after they were found at the scene of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting – that reclassifies bump stocks as machine guns, making them illegal under federal law. The rule went into effect on March 26, 2019 but was challenged in December 2018 by the Gunowners of America. In March 2019, before the law went into effect, the Michigan district court denied a motion from the Gunowners of America for a preliminary injunction preventing the rule from taking effect.
The Gunowners of America appealed this ruling to the Sixth Circuit. A three judge panel ruled 2 to 1 in March that the injunction should have been granted.
This order was appealed by the Biden administration, led by United States Attorney General Merrick Garland, to the full Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
In essence, the state attorneys general argue in the brief that the federal rule interprets the statute used by the bureau to make the rule too broadly and as such infringes upon the Second Amendment rights of Americans.