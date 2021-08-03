Alan Wilson challenges federal bump stock ban

The case arose after a ruling from the bureau of alcohol, tobacco and firearms made at the request of President Donald Trump – the push to ban bump stocks grew after they were found at the scene of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting – that reclassifies bump stocks as machine guns, making them illegal under federal law. The rule went into effect on March 26, 2019 but was challenged in December 2018 by the Gunowners of America. In March 2019, before the law went into effect, the Michigan district court denied a motion from the Gunowners of America for a preliminary injunction preventing the rule from taking effect.