Alan Wilson, Curtis Loftis opposed to proposed $600 Internal Revenue Service reporting requirement

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Treasurer Curtis Loftis say they are opposed to a plan that would require financial institutions to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service if inflows or outflows exceed $600.

Wilson was one of 20 state attorneys general to sign a letter to President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking the administration to rescind the proposal immediately.

“This is frightening government overreach that violates the privacy of our citizens, will cost them more money and would be a hacker’s dream by putting so many people’s personal information in one place,” Wilson said.

Loftis was one of 23 state financial officers to sign a letter to Biden and Yellen urging them to consider the potential negative implications of the policy.