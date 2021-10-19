Alan Wilson, Curtis Loftis opposed to proposed $600 Internal Revenue Service reporting requirement

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Treasurer Curtis Loftis say they are opposed to a plan that would require financial institutions to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service if inflows or outflows exceed $600.
Wilson was one of 20 state attorneys general to sign a letter to President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking the administration to rescind the proposal immediately.
“This is frightening government overreach that violates the privacy of our citizens, will cost them more money and would be a hacker’s dream by putting so many people’s personal information in one place,” Wilson said.
Loftis was one of 23 state financial officers to sign a letter to Biden and Yellen urging them to consider the potential negative implications of the policy.
"The overreaching federal government has no business peering into the personal financial accounts of law-abiding Americans. This proposal would merely empower the IRS to act as Big Brother,” Loftis said. “Not only would the proposal invade the privacy of everyday citizens, it would also burden financial institutions – including small, local banks and credit unions – with the role of being an accessory to the IRS’ unnecessary data mining, potentially harming the trust and good relationships these organizations have built with their customers and communities. As the State’s Banker and Chairman of the State Board of Financial Institutions, I condemn it.”
Loftis also announced earlier this month that the State Board of Financial Institutions that he chairs had voted unanimously to approve a resolution urging the state's federal delegation to oppose the proposal.
“I urge our federal delegation to protect the privacy rights of our citizens as well as support the vital role financial institutions play in our communities. The IRS has no business monitoring the bank accounts of our state’s hard-working people,” Loftis said.
The Biden administration unveiled the policy earlier this year to attempt to counteract an Internal Revenue Service estimated tax gap – What business should be paying versus what they actually pay – of $166 billion outside of large corporations.
Included in the proposal is a requirement for financial institutions and others similarly situated to report account inflows and outflows of more than $600 in one year. The proposed reporting requirement would begin in 2023 and is estimated by the administration to raise more than $32 million in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year.
Said proposal was included in the American Families Plan and, like most of the American Families Plan, has been rolled into the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act. The Democrats modified the proposal Tuesday to raise the reporting requirement limit to $10,000.