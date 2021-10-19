 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alan Wilson, Curtis Loftis opposed to proposed $600 Internal Revenue Service reporting requirement
0 Comments

Alan Wilson, Curtis Loftis opposed to proposed $600 Internal Revenue Service reporting requirement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Treasurer Curtis Loftis say they are opposed to a plan that would require financial institutions to report accounts to the Internal Revenue Service if inflows or outflows exceed $600. 

Wilson was one of 20 state attorneys general to sign a letter to President Joe Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asking the administration to rescind the proposal immediately. 

“This is frightening government overreach that violates the privacy of our citizens, will cost them more money and would be a hacker’s dream by putting so many people’s personal information in one place,”  Wilson said.

Loftis was one of 23 state financial officers to sign a letter to Biden and Yellen urging them to consider the potential negative implications of the policy.

"The overreaching federal government has no business peering into the personal financial accounts of law-abiding Americans. This proposal would merely empower the IRS to act as Big Brother,” Loftis said. “Not only would the proposal invade the privacy of everyday citizens, it would also burden financial institutions – including small, local banks and credit unions – with the role of being an accessory to the IRS’ unnecessary data mining, potentially harming the trust and good relationships these organizations have built with their customers and communities. As the State’s Banker and Chairman of the State Board of Financial Institutions, I condemn it.”

Loftis also announced earlier this month that the State Board of Financial Institutions that he chairs had voted unanimously to approve a resolution urging the state's federal delegation to oppose the proposal. 

“I urge our federal delegation to protect the privacy rights of our citizens as well as support the vital role financial institutions play in our communities. The IRS has no business monitoring the bank accounts of our state’s hard-working people,” Loftis said. 

The Biden administration unveiled the policy earlier this year to attempt to counteract an Internal Revenue Service estimated tax gap – What business should be paying versus what they actually pay – of $166 billion outside of large corporations. 

Included in the proposal is a requirement for financial institutions and others similarly situated to report account inflows and outflows of more than $600 in one year. The proposed reporting requirement would begin in 2023 and is estimated by the administration to raise more than $32 million in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year. 

Said proposal was included in the American Families Plan and, like most of the American Families Plan, has been rolled into the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act. The Democrats modified the proposal Tuesday to raise the reporting requirement limit to $10,000. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools
Local News

Masks no longer required in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beginning Friday, Florence One Schools students will not be required to wear masks. Florence One Schools Board Chairman Porter Stewart confirmed at Thursday evening's board of trustees meeting that the 60-day mask mandate implemented by the board in August will expire and that control over masks will return to the administration. Superintendent Rich O'Malley said at the meeting that the administration's policy would be to follow the recommendations of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to strongly recommend but not mandate masks in the district's schools. 

Local News

Henry McMaster: New electric car incentive would harm South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is worried that a part of the Build Back Better Act will harm the state's automakers. McMaster sent a letter Tuesday to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy asking Congress to consider amending the bill to remove a section that provides an increased tax incentive for electric cars built in union plants. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert