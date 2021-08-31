Alan Wilson joins challenge to Joe Biden administration policies on sexual orientation and gender identity

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina has once again joined a lawsuit fighting a policy implemented by the administration of President Joe Biden.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that he had joined 19 other states in a lawsuit filed by the state of Tennessee against the Equal Employment Commission and the federal department of education challenging the agencies' guidance on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“This case is about two federal agencies changing law when only Congress has the power to do that,” Wilson said. “The agencies do not have that authority, but that hasn’t stopped them from trying. However, even their unlawful attempts did not follow the Administrative Procedures Act.”

The lawsuits stem from the agencies' interpretation of an executive order signed by Biden on Jan. 20 and a Supreme Court case.

Basically, the federal agencies contend that Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 and the Supreme Court case prohibit discrimination (like telling people what bathroom to use or not allowing men to play on women's teams) on the basis of sexual orientation or identity.